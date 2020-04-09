× BBB: 10 tips to stay cyber secure when working remotely

MILWAUKEE — A notable increase of hacking and phishing attempts is being noted by IT companies, as more people are quickly adapting to a new work from home or remote situation, according to the BBB.

As the current trend continues, there are some tips to keep you and your business data secure.

Here are 10 best practices for staying cybersecure while working remotely:

Remember to save your work and lock your computer when stepping away from your desk. This applies to personal and corporate PCs alike.

when stepping away from your desk. This applies to personal and corporate PCs alike. Log off. When you are finished for the day, log off your remote PC. Don’t just lock it or disconnect from it without logging off.

When you are finished for the day, log off your remote PC. Don’t just lock it or disconnect from it without logging off. Password protect your office cell phone.

your office cell phone. Don’t click. Watch for any coronavirus (or other) communication asking one to click a link, login or supply a password. These messages should be viewed with extreme skepticism.

Watch for any coronavirus (or other) communication asking one to click a link, login or supply a password. These messages should be viewed with extreme skepticism. Never open an attachment , links, or reply to messages unless you are 100 percent certain that the source is legitimate and that the communication was expected.

, links, or reply to messages unless you are 100 percent certain that the source is legitimate and that the communication was expected. Call to verify. If you get an e-mail requesting you to do a favor from your manager (like purchasing Target gift cards or wire transferring money), always call them to verify before acting. Most of these requests are bogus.

If you get an e-mail requesting you to do a favor from your manager (like purchasing Target gift cards or wire transferring money), always call them to verify before acting. Most of these requests are bogus. Don’t allow remote IT support without verifying the source. Your IT department will communicate with you first before connecting to your computer. If anyone you don’t recognize calls you and claims to be with your IT department and asks you for your password, Connectwise, Automate, Machine, or TeamViewer ID or other sensitive information, hang up and call your IT department to see if the request was legitimate.

without verifying the source. Your IT department will communicate with you first before connecting to your computer. If anyone you don’t recognize calls you and claims to be with your IT department and asks you for your password, Connectwise, Automate, Machine, or TeamViewer ID or other sensitive information, hang up and call your IT department to see if the request was legitimate. Do not accept unsolicited support calls claiming to be from Microsoft, Apple, or other vendors.

claiming to be from Microsoft, Apple, or other vendors. Avoid pop-up numbers. If a message box pops up with a phone number in it, do not call the number.

If a message box pops up with a phone number in it, do not call the number. Always run anti-virus/anti-malware software on your computers, particularly home PCs. Ensure that your subscription and antivirus definitions are kept up-to date. Also ensure that Windows PCs are rebooted regularly and that Windows Updates are routinely installed on home systems.

BBBDelivers: BBB.org/coronavirus-business