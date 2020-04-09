Brewers can’t celebrate wins on the field, but they are with you on ShareLemonade.com

MILWAUKEE — ShareLemonade.com is a website where we can share all the good things happening in our community — even when we cannot celebrate the wins at some of the best places in the city — like Miller Park.

When the idea for the website came together, the Milwaukee Brewers knew it was a great idea — and were one of the first organizations to jump on board.

“We’re all going through a crisis together — and while we’re an entertainment vehicle, we know how important we are to the fans of Wisconsin and how baseball can be a great distraction and comfort and joy. And while we’re not playing games, we’re trying to stay as connected as possible with our fan base,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations.

The Brewers are sharing the good — and so can you. Just visit ShareLemonade.com to fill out a simple form.

“While they may be superstars, they’re human like us and going through same struggles to entertain kids, not drive their spouses nuts, how to stay in shape, and not go stir crazy. We’re able to put videos together for the portfolio,” Schlesinger said.

Soon, ShareLemonade.com will be loaded with uplifting content.

“The players reading bedtime stories to their kids, or engaging with pets, or just doing fun things,” Schlesinger said.

They are stories you can spread from your own home throughout our community — just like the Brewers are doing in their downtime.

“Anything we can do to keep engaged with fans. We’d much rather be playing games, but we’ll be creative as possible,” Schlesinger said.