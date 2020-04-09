× Correctional officer at Waukesha County Jail tested positive for COVID-19

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A correctional officer at the Waukesha County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday, April 9.

The sheriff’s department was notified Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials noted they, along with jail officials “are following all guidelines set forth by the public health director.”

On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials reported a jail inmate, a 41-year-old man, tested positive for COVID-19. No additional details about the inmate, including how many people may have been in contact with him, were released “given the sensitive nature of the individual’s medical records” according to the sheriff’s department.