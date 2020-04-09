LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘During this coronavirus outbreak:’ Chicago restaurant uses Bears to describe social distancing

Posted 4:00 pm, April 9, 2020, by

CHICAGO — In a time when the world is stressed over the coronavirus pandemic, some people are looking for ways to lighten the mood a bit.

A tweet that was posted by Brett Craycraft is definitely an example of that. It shows a sign posted at a Chicago restaurant — and may bring special joy to all the Packers fans out there.

The sign reads simply…

“During this Coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others. If you’re wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky actually threw the pass. That distance is about 10 feet.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.