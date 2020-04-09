‘During this coronavirus outbreak:’ Chicago restaurant uses Bears to describe social distancing

CHICAGO — In a time when the world is stressed over the coronavirus pandemic, some people are looking for ways to lighten the mood a bit.

A tweet that was posted by Brett Craycraft is definitely an example of that. It shows a sign posted at a Chicago restaurant — and may bring special joy to all the Packers fans out there.

The sign reads simply…

“During this Coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others. If you’re wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky actually threw the pass. That distance is about 10 feet.”