Friends' of HAWS annual Romp 'N Rally pet walk, fundraiser postponed until August

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) is asking the community to rally now and romp later. That is because the Friends’ of HAWS annual Romp ‘N Rally pet walk and fundraiser set for May 2 has been postponed until August due to COVID-19.

HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are most certainly in need of the donations that are usually raised at this time of year, to help keep our shelter doors open and our vital services going. All of the money raised at ‘The Romp’ supports daily animal care, veterinary procedures including spays and neuters, in-shelter dog training, and more. It is vital that HAWS’ be able to continue our work for our community right now; we don’t exist without donations – we need the support to stay strong.”

HAWS’ Paws on the Trail

From April 9 to May 3, HAWS’ goal is to raise $25,000 in 25 days – a substantial portion of the funds that would normally be raised during The Romp. The community can participate and support HAWS in two ways:

Give a secure, direct donation to HAWS’ Paws on the Trail main fundraiser online . Create a personal online fundraising page to share with family, friends, co-workers and anyone that loves animals and can help HAWS! Set a goal, and ask for support – for every walk with Fido during Safer-At-Home and Social Distancing, ask someone for $5, $10 or $25 for HAWS. Get started at HAWS’ Paws on the Trail .