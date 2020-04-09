Get regular snack and water breaks as you teach your kids from home

MILWAUKEE -- Parents, your kids might not be so hard to handle if you weren't hangry! Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of regular snack and water breaks.
