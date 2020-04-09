‘I think it’s better this way:’ 10 rider limit takes affect on all MCTS buses

MILWAUKEE — All Milwaukee County Transit System buses are now limiting ridership to just 10 people in an effort to practice better social distancing, but that change has come with other challenges.

There is only so much opportunity for social distancing in confined spaces like on a bus or at a bus stop. The ridership limit should help with that, but some riders say they worry about getting to essential jobs or appointments on time.

On the first day of the newly-imposed ridership limits, Verdia Ali took no chances. She arrived early to her bus stop to get to an essential health care job.

“Probably like an hour, just in case. I want to get the feel of it to see how it is, how it’s gonna be,” Ali said.

She said she welcomes the change and that just days ago, buses were full of people.

“It was not good to me. You know, I think it’s better this way, so a lot of people won’t be exposed to ‘the rona’,” said Ali.

While the limits improve social distancing, others — like Milwaukeean Michael Mixon — fear they will bring unintended consequences with drivers told to keep going past stops while 10 people are on board.

“I worry about that, especially if I gotta get somewhere important, you know what I mean,” Mixon said.

Laid off from a dishwashing job, Mixon fears the limits — though broadcasted clearly upon the buses’ digital signs — could keep him from an important interview or appointment.

“It’s gonna be a big loss. Look what’s going on. Every penny counts,” he said. “Every job you get right now counts. So, you know, be blessed with that until everything gets back to normal. But like I said, that’s what everybody’s worried about.”

The MCTS already suspended all fares during this time. It has also added extra buses on busier lines to cut down on wait times.