WAUKESHA -- If you're looking to adopt a pet, HAWS has made it easy by making it available online. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Waukesha with the details.

About The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (website)

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) is a non-profit organization established in 1965 that assists over 8,000 animals and welcomes more than 35,000 human visitors each year. As an open admission shelter, we accept animals regardless of age, health, temperament or breed. Our full service humane society offers programs and services that promote responsible pet ownership, preventing animal abuse and neglect in our community and beyond. HAWS promotes the humane care and treatment of all animals, in support of cooperative humane efforts throughout the state of Wisconsin. HAWS is a member of the Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies. HAWS is not affiliated with any other local or national humane organization.

