× Natty Light hosts ‘1st-of-its-kind virtual commencement’ for Class of 2020

ST. LOUIS — Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders have rendered it essentially impossible to hold in-person graduation events. While some schools have opted for virtual graduations instead, Natty Light is hosting a digital commencement bash, and the Class of 2020 is invited.

On May 14, Natty Light will hold its “Worldwide Commencement” on Facebook Live, the company announced in a press release. Calling it a “first-of-its-kind commencement experience,” the event will include speeches from Mark Cuban, Jane Lynch and sportscaster Stephen A. Smith.

This isn’t the first time that celebrities have virtually come together over a shared cause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, renowned entertainers performed in the iHeart Living Room concert benefit event.

Some beer brands have been hit hard by the pandemic. Grupo Modelo recently announced that it would be halting production of its beer brands, including Corona.