Open Record Special Edition: Vacate ASAP?

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin workers have filed for unemployment since COVID-19 surged here. With so many struggling to make ends meet, Governor Evers issued a temporary order banning evictions in Wisconsin. But some tenants at one Milwaukee building say they got a letter from their landlord asking them to vacate their units as soon as possible.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire dig into what that landlord had to say — to both tenants and FOX6 — about the letter seemingly sent to tenants after the eviction ban was put in place. Was it all a misunderstanding?

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

