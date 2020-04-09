× Ozaukee County officials issue ‘urgent plea’ in effort to ‘keep our parks open’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, April 9 ordered the closure of 40 Wisconsin’s state parks, forests and recreational areas primarily in southern and southeastern Wisconsin to help reduce overcrowding and vandalism and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Following that order, Ozaukee County officials issued an urgent plea to the public in an effort to keep county parks open for exercise and enjoyment during the pandemic.

In a statement, officials asked that everyone “please follow the simple social distancing rules and do not overcrowd when visiting county parks.” That includes staying at least six feet away from others outside of your immediate family, and avoiding gathering in groups.

Ozaukee County officials noted Lion’s Den and Tendick Park disc golf parks “being heavily used,” and “Governor Evers’ state park closure will undoubtedly make our county parks a more attractive recreational opportunity.”

“Help the county balance the health and safety of the public with the benefits that parks provide,” officials asked, warning that, “If park crowding continues, the county will be forced to close parks that are needed today more than ever.”

County officials asked that you please “make a choice for health so that our parks can stay open.”