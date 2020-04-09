× Perfect for Easter: Check out this recipe for ham and cheese sliders

MILWAUKEE — The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ham and cheese sliders.

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Ingredients:

2 packages (1 dozen each) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Dinner Rolls

1/3 cup mayonnaise (optional)

1 lb ham, shaved or sliced very thin

8 ounces (12 slices) sliced Swiss cheese, sliced into small squares to fit the rolls

1 stick butter

1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Directions:

Slice the Hawaiian Rolls horizontally and arrange bottoms of rolls in 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Spread the tops of roll bottoms with mayonnaise if you like. Layer the ham and then the cheese, and place roll tops on. Melt butter. Add mustard, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce and poppy seeds. Mix until well blended. Pour butter mixture evenly on top of the rolls. Cover with foil. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Uncover and bake another 4 to 8 minutes or until the tops are just golden. Note: This makes a big batch of 24 sliders. You can easily cut the recipe in half to make 12 sliders. Just use one package of rolls and cut the rest of the ingredients in half and bake in a smaller baking dish.