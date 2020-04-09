× Police pursuit ends in fatal crash on Sheridan Road at Highway 158 in Kenosha

KENOSHA — An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Kenosha on Wednesday, April 8.

According to police, officers were responding to reports of a shooting when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. A chase ensued with the suspect vehicle fleeing law enforcement.

The suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road at Hwy 158 when it collided with another vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from Kenosha Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Kenosha Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Kenosha County Medical Examiner. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.