LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers an update on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Evers will allow churches to offer drive-up services on Good Friday, Easter

Posted 12:03 pm, April 9, 2020, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 9, 2020
Casey Sugden

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will allow churches to offer drive-up services on Good Friday and Easter, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, April 9.

The conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and religious groups asked for clarity earlier Thursday.

“Our intention was always to ensure that people could still practice their faith while also following the public health and safety measures necessary to flatten the curve and keep folks safe,” said Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff.

Evers last week denied a request from Republican lawmakers asking him to roll back his stay-at-home order that doesn’t allow more than 10 people to gather for a church service.

Many churches have moved to broadcasting services online, while others have already been offering drive-up services.

“We are not asking law enforcement to supervise or take enforcement steps against religious gatherings,” Baldauff said. “Rather, law enforcement has been working hard to help congregations understand the order and take precautions to keep themselves and their members safe.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.