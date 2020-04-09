Report: Husband of woman who started accidental Thanksgiving tradition died while fighting COVID-19

PHOENIX — A man who made national headlines following an accidental Thanksgiving dinner invite from a complete stranger said a member of the host family died while fighting COVID-19.
Back in 2016, Jamal Hinton, then 17, received a random text from Wanda Dench, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. At the time, Hinton did not know Dench, and Dench had accidentally texted Hinton’s number.
Instead of un-inviting Hinton, Dench still extended an invite to Hinton, thus starting an annual tradition that was still going strong as of 2019. Outside of Thanksgiving, Hinton and Dench kept in touch via texts regularly, and Hinton said he sees Dench about once every two months.
On Wednesday night, April 8, Hinton announced via his unverified Twitter page that Dench’s husband, Lonnie, died on Sunday, April 5.