Surprise for the health care workers at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore in Cudahy

CUDAHY -- Workers at the emergency room at Aurora St. Luke's South Shore in Cudahy were given quite the surprise on Thursday, April 9.

Ambulances and fire engines from South Milwaukee, St. Francis, Cudahy and Oak Creek fire departments took part in a parade outside of the hospital.

It was a way to show appreciation for the hard work being done at the ER at Aurora St. Luke's South Shore -- and it was a surprise for the health care workers who are putting in long hours to help anyone feeling sick or have symptoms of the coronavirus.