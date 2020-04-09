Surveillance video: Driver sought after Greenfield squad struck in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police on Thursday, April 9 asked for help locating a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that damaged a Greenfield PD squad. Thankfully, no officers were hurt.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 on Cold Spring Road near 35th Street. The squad was parked and unoccupied as the officer investigated an unrelated complaint.

The striking vehicle was headed east on Cold Spring Road when the crash happened. The impact caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle, police said.

Police described the striking vehicle as a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that should have fresh damage on the driver's side.

Police noted a second vehicle had to swerve to avoid being struck by the pickup truck.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information on the striking driver was asked to please contact Greenfield polcie at 414-761-5301.