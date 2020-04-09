We Energies, WPS peregrine falcons welcome more than a dozen early Easter eggs

MILWAUKEE — A final total of 15 eggs are resting inside four separate nest boxes across Wisconsin. If conditions are just right, the first ‘peeps’ from newborn peregrine falcons could come at the end of this month.

Here’s an eggs-planation of each of this year’s nest boxes:

Oak Creek Power Plant

Essity and Michael are incubating four eggs. They’re expected to hatch between May 3 and 5.

Valley Power Plant

Hercules and his mate, an unbanded female, are incubating three eggs. They’re expected to hatch between May 6 and 11.

Port Washington Generating Station

Beasley and Brinn are incubating four eggs. Brinn laid five, but unfortunately, one broke. The remaining eggs are expected to hatch between April 28 and May 4.

Weston Power Plant

Rosalee and Sheldon are incubating four eggs at the WPS nest box in Rothschild. They’re expected to hatch between May 3 and 5.

Keep an eye on the high-definition nest box cameras for the first signs of hatching. Updates will also be posted on Twitter and Facebook.