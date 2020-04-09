× Wisconsin seeks to measure impact of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses with survey

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), and the Milwaukee 7 are looking to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses throughout the state.

The groups are looking for feedback from businesses during the first week of each month for the foreseeable future. If you have a business and would like to take part in a survey, you are invited to CLICK HERE.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is hosting the survey — and will share monthly results at http://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey.