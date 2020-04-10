× 121 deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19; 3K positive cases, 31K+ negative

MILWAUKEE —There have been 1,587 positive cases confirmed in Milwaukee County and 73 deaths, according to the Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday morning, April 10.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday, April 9 that 843 people who have tested positive have required hospitalization (29%). DHS officials reported 31,424 people tested negative.

Additional positive cases reported by health officials Friday brings us to 3,015 statewide.

The additional five deaths in Milwaukee County reported Friday, plus additional deaths reported by health officials in Dane and Ozaukee Counties Thursday, brings us to 121 statewide.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).