Milwaukee police: 17-year-old shot, wounded near 53rd & Congress

Posted 5:54 am, April 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:36AM, April 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police were called to an area near N. 53rd Street and W. Congress Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9 for a report of shots fired.

Officers say they found evidence of a shooting, but no one at the scene. A short time later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

Anyone having information in regards to this shooting is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

