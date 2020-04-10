× 5 people escape house fire in Village of Waterford

WATERFORD — First responders were called to a house fire at 224 S. Jefferson Street in the Village of Waterford shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, April 10. All five people inside the home escaped on their own, according to officials.

Two engines from the Waterford Fire Department were the first to arrive on the scene. Upon arrival, they requested the fire be upgraded to a MABAS box alarm level, which brought an additional six engines and two ladder trucks to the scene, allowing them to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.