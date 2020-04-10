× Face mask uses new tech to eliminate germs and viruses on contact

New technology is being used to stop the spread of COVID-19 and it’s being produced in Arizona.

The unique face masks that are made in the USA eliminate germs and viruses on contact.

“This mask is made from a special fabric that started off as a cotton twill that over a period of 13 hours goes through a process and converts to a polypyrrole,” explained Tammy Nash of Pintler Medical, LLC. “Polypyrrole fabric, by nature, is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, which basically means it kills germs. So on contact, germs are being killed with contact with the mask.”

Nash says if you happen to be a carrier and don’t know it, as you exhale into the mask, it will kill the germs or viruses you’re exhaling.

The masks are the first of their kind and are being sold in Tempe. The masks are washable and reusable with no changes to its biocidal properties during washing.