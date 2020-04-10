× German Fest cancels 3-day event set for July 24-26 on Milwaukee’s lakefront

MILWAUKEE — German Fest Milwaukee announced on Friday, April 10 that it is canceling its three-day event originally scheduled for July 24-26 at Maier Festival Park.

Eric Radue, Festival President, issued the following statement in a news release:

“This decision was not arrived at lightly. Our Board of Directors took many scenarios into consideration. After much consideration and deliberation, the only responsible option for our attendees and our many dedicated Volunteers was to cancel German Fest this year.”

This is the first time German Fest has been canceled in its history.

If you received a free ticket at German Festi in 2019 for 2020, they will be honored in 2021. You are urged to hang onto them. If you purchased tickets online or group tickets, they will also be honored in 2021.