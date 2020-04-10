Have you seen them? MPD seeks 3 suspects in Riverwest armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating three suspects involved in an armed robbery near Burleigh and Humboldt in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Police say the suspects, two of them armed, robbed a victim on Monday, April 6 around 8:45 p.m.

Suspect 1 is described as an African-American male, 19-21 years old, 6’ tall with a thin build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray/white/maroon hooded sweatshirt, red pants, black shoes and black mask covering the lower portion of his face. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2 is described as an African-American male, 30-35 years old, 5’09” tall with a medium build with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a green army jacket, ripped blue jeans and blue baseball cap with a white logo in front. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect 3 is described as an African-American male, 16-18 years old, 5’06” tall with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red/white hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.