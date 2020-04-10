‘He’s got a mission:’ Easter Bunny takes to streets of Eagle, spreads holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE -- One essential worker who has been busy this week is the Easter Bunny.

The COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down the Easter Bunny who is making it a priority to say hello to all of his "peeps" in Eagle.

"The Easter bunny has been looking forward to this day for about a week," said Gregg Duran, Village of Eagle chief of police. "The intent here is to place him on top of the fire truck and patrol the streets of Eagle."

Traditionally, the Eagle Police Department brings the Easter Bunny to the town park for an Easter egg hunt. This year, the Easter Bunny toured every street within the village -- covering 1.4 miles -- waving to residents while spreading Easter cheer.

"The Easter bunny, of course, is keeping his six-foot distance from me, he's setting a better example than I am by wearing his mask today," Duran said.

As an essential worker, he will still do his duties on Easter Sunday -- just with extra safety measures.

"He's got a mission to do and you know on Sunday. as long as the little ones are behaving, I'm sure he'll be visiting your house safely...and bringing in his chemical wipes to make sure it's sanitized after he leaves," said Duran.

As the Easter Bunny traveled through neighborhoods and parking lots, he reminded residents not to worry but to be "hoppy."