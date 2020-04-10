LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
Hospital puts face shields on newborns

Posted 2:06 pm, April 10, 2020,

NEW YORK (WNYW) — A hospital in Bangkok is going to great lengths to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus to babies.

All of the newborns at the maternity ward at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok are fitted with face shields when they are handled by the staff to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

(Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nurses are wearing face masks while caring for the babies.

Parents are only allowed to see and take pictures of their babies through a glass window.

Thailand has confirmed 2,473 cases if the new coronavirus and 33 deaths.

