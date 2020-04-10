Mequon baseball team holds drive-by birthday party for team mom

LIVE: Miller Park lit yellow to bring joy, hope during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted 8:27 pm, April 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:41PM, April 10, 2020
MEQUON -- No baseball, no birthday parties -- no problem.

Tracey Poindexter

A Mequon youth baseball team found a creative way to celebrate a special milestone for one of the team moms.

In the age of social distancing -- a time without sports -- the Mequon Heat baseball team found a way to hit a home run. They held a drive-by 50th birthday party for Tracey Poindexter who they call T.P. for short.

It's not the kind of party we are all accustomed to, but with virtual hugs and spare squares as party favors, it was just what you'd expect in the year 2020.

