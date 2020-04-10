Mequon baseball team holds drive-by birthday party for team mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- No baseball, no birthday parties -- no problem.

A Mequon youth baseball team found a creative way to celebrate a special milestone for one of the team moms.

In the age of social distancing -- a time without sports -- the Mequon Heat baseball team found a way to hit a home run. They held a drive-by 50th birthday party for Tracey Poindexter who they call T.P. for short.

It's not the kind of party we are all accustomed to, but with virtual hugs and spare squares as party favors, it was just what you'd expect in the year 2020.