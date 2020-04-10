× Milwaukee Bucks establish emergency relief fund to assist part-time employees

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have established an Emergency Relief Fund for Fiserv Forum’s part-time employees in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the team announced Friday, April 10.

The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund, administered by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and with support of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, will also provide financial relief for part-time employees of Levy, Fiserv Forum’s food and beverage provider; ABM, the arena’s housekeeping employer; Reef Parking and SP+, the Deer District’s parking partners; and Menominee Nation Arena, home of the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, during this unprecedented time.

So far, the Bucks have provided $500,000 in financial assistance to the part-time employees, with an additional $500,000 forthcoming through the Emergency Relief Fund.

As announced last month, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each contributed $100,000, which was followed by all Bucks players committing to donate to the relief effort. Bucks ownership is matching all player donations.

“Our part-time arena staff is there for us day in and day out, and we want to be there for them during this tumultuous time,” said Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. “We are thankful for the generous financial support by every Bucks player, team management and team ownership for these deserving employees, and we will look to continue to raise additional funds for this relief effort.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Bucks Emergency Relief Fund please CLICK HERE.