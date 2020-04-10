Milwaukee landmarks spread hope, positivity as part of ‘Lemonade Light Up’

MILWAUKEE — The skies across Milwaukee looked a little brighter Friday night, April 10. It was the first night of the “Lemonade Light Up” — part of a community partnership through Share Lemonade.

You’ve heard the expression: When life gives you means, make lemonade. That’s where the idea came from — making the best of what we’ve got.

Places across the area — like Fiserv Forum and Miler Park — were lit yellow, the color of joy, optimism and of course lemonade. Friday was the first of three nights planned for the Lemonade Light Up. Other sites like the Milwaukee Art Museum, Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Summerfest grounds also participated.

As part of the community partnership, FOX6 asks everyone to share moments of good on ShareLemonade.com.

The Milwaukee Brewers were among the first to jump on board. While they’d normally be focused on the next game, they are now waiting out the pandemic too — and trying to make the best of the challenging times.

“It makes people feel people and provides entertainment,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “I think it gives people hope. At the end of the day, that’s what people want. They want to be hopeful and they want to see progress and signs we’re going to get through this.”

The yellow lights will stay on from dusk to sawn Friday, Saturday and Sunday.