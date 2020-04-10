Open Record Special Edition: Who’s protecting the protectors?

MILWAUKEE — Health care workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are not supposed to talk to the press, but they want you to know what’s really happening. Nurses in Wisconsin say their limited access to paid leave is putting you in danger.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn hear from health care workers who say they can’t keep us safe if no one is keeping them safe during this pandemic. You’ll also learn the two main issues that kept popping up as dozens of health care workers reached out to FOX6.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

