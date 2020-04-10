× Police asking for help in finding missing 16-year-old Santoria Edgecombe

MILWAUKEE — Police are hoping you have an idea of where they can find 16-year-old Santoria Edgecombe.

Santoria — who goes by Tori — was last seen leaving home to go to school on February 4, 2020 around 10:30 a.m. near N. 64th Street and W. Friebrantz Avenue.

Tori is described as 5’6″ and 175 pounds. She has a birthmark under her right lower eyelid and a scar on her left cheek. She is reported to have mental health issues.

She was last seen wearing a Captain Marvel hoodie and acid wash jeans.

Officials say she is not considered critically missing at this time.

They are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information on Tori Edgecombe’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444.