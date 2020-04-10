× USPS begins investigation, ‘made aware of potential issues with absentee ballots’

MILWAUKEE — The United States Postal Service (USPS) released a statement on Friday, April 10 concerning potential issues with the delivery of Wisconsin absentee ballots.

“We have been made aware of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and are currently conducting an investigation into the claims. At this time we do not have additional information to provide on this issue. It is important to note that throughout every election cycle, the U.S. Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail. The United States Mail system serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner.”

Clerks from Milwaukee, to Oshkosh, to Madison say hundreds of absentee ballots were lost in the mail — never delivered to voters, amid a call for a federal investigation following the April 7 election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We identified a pattern in the context that we were receiving from voters that many had been issued over those days,” said Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

The Milwaukee Election Commission asked for a federal investigation.

This is a developing story.