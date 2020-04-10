× West Allis long-term care facility confirms its 1st coronavirus-related death

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis long-term care facility confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Friday, April 10.

Allis Care Center said one resident died from complications of COVID-19. The facility’s management said there are additional suspected cases at the care center and others who have tested positive. Some of those individuals are in isolation.

The medical director there said they will continue to follow CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.