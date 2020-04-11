× 129 deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19; 3K+ positive cases, 33K+ negative

MILWAUKEE — There have been 1,660 positive cases confirmed in Milwaukee County and 78 deaths, according to the Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard on Saturday morning, April 11.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Friday, April 10 that 3,068 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. There have been 128 confirmed deaths and 33,225 negative tests, according to DHS data.

With the additional cases reported by Milwaukee County, the total number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin reached more than 3,100.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday, April 10 that 904 people who have tested positive for the virus required hospitalization (29%).

