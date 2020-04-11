2 1/2 years in prison for Waukesha woman who slit boyfriend’s throat, told him to write suicide note

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Waukesha woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars and two-and-a-half-years of extended supervision for an April 2019 incident. She was granted credit for 357 days served.

Juanita Blair, 42, was accused of cutting her boyfriend’s throat — and then advising him to “write a note to make it look like he tried to commit suicide.”

She originally faced four charges:

First-degree reckless injury

Identity theft — financial gain — two counts

Misdemeanor theft

She ultimately pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and found guilty. The remaining charges were dismissed and read in at her April 10, 2020 plea/sentencing hearing.

April 2019 incident

According to a criminal complaint, Pewaukee police responded to an apartment building on Wisconsin Avenue near Glacier Road on April 2, 2019, where they found a 59-year-old man “in his bed, holding a towel to his throat.” He advised “he accidentally cut his throat,” and stated, “I tried to commit suicide.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery and treatment of a three-inch gash across his neck.

Seven days later, on April 9, 2019, the complaint said the victim came to the Pewaukee Police Department and said what happened on April 2 “was not an accident, or an attempt to commit suicide.” He said Blair, who he had been “seeing” for approximately two years, was at his apartment and she was going to shave his back. He said she asked for a knife, and “the next thing he knew,” she had him in a chokehold from behind, and she started cutting his neck with a knife. He noted he believed Blair suffered from mental illness, and he did not know whether she might have blacked out.

After the attack, he said Blair “told him to write a note to make it look like he tried to commit suicide.”