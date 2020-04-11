3rd Street Market delivers 1K Easter meals to staff at Froedtert Hospital

MILWAUKEE — 3rd Street Market delivered 1,000 Easter meals to hospital staff at Froedtert on Saturday, April 11.

The meals — prepared by Milk Bottle Bakery, a future vendor at 3rd Street Market — will be stored until Easter Sunday and staff will dig in once they complete their shifts in the morning.

The market announced Friday, April 10 a partnership with Milwaukee Brewers players Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun as well as local companies to provide meals for healthcare workers at Froedtert, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care hospitals over the next

Inspired by Yelich and Braun’s efforts, American Family Insurance, Associated Bank, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and Sargeno donated to the cause.