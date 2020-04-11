‘Extremely high’ need for PPE as stockpiles dwindle; construction of care facility continues at Expo Center

WEST ALLIS — Construction crews were at Wisconsin State Fair Park Saturday, April 11 working to convert the Exposition Center into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.

It is expected to be ready in about a week, but right now, there is an immediate need for critical supplies — and the public is being called on to help.

“Getting PPE just like anywhere in the country now is a challenge,” said Robert Whitaker, North Shore Fire and Rescue chief.

The challenge becomes more important to tackle than ever as the U.S. becomes the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite an effort to conserve personal protective equipment, Witaker said stock in Milwaukee County is running low.

“Every patient we see on the EMS side, on the healthcare side, you can’t re-use that,” Whitaker said. “The use rate, or what we call the burn rate is extremely high. So we go through a lot of PPE every day.”

Whitaker is working with the Unified Milwaukee Emergency Operations Center to grow a stockpile. They’re looking for N95 masks, surgical masks, safety glasses, hand sanitizer and now one item in particular.

“Asking if anyone has Tyvek suits that they are not in need of, that’s a new request being put out there,” Whitaker said.

Donations are being accepted at Wisconsin State Fair Park. On Saturday, Bryan Dykstra donate 10,000 pairs of medical gloves.

“I think people need to be coming together during these times, so I’m just happy that I can do my part,” he said.

In the meantime, inside the Expo Center, construction crews are working to build a makeshift care facility, preparing for the possibility that local hospitals reach capacity.

“This alternative care facility will be a critical addition,” said Gov. Tony Evers, “and will be essential to continuing to ensure our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.”

Officials have said they hope there isn’t a need for the facility, but if there is, it will be ready. PPE donations are accepted seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gate 5 of the State Fair Park grounds.

There is no human contact; you can drop items off once you head through the gate.