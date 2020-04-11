‘Frontline Heroes:’ Milwaukee muralist completes homage to medical workers on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter everyday life for millions, a Milwaukee muralist took spray paint, a ladder and passion to a canvas on the city’s south side.

“I love people driving by,” said Mauricio Ramirez. “I love people recognizing the work.”

The mural “Frontline Heroes” was designed to recognize medical workers making a difference in the coronavirus fight. Ramirez hopes his work brings peace and gratitude.

“It’ll forever be marked down in history that they were on the front lines just battling it,” he said.

The mural can be seen near the intersection of 6th and Lincoln near the Basilica of St. Josaphat.