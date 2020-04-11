× Got a lap to spare or hand to lend? Area animal shelters could use your help

MILWAUKEE — Have you been exploring the idea of owning a pet? Right now just might be the best time.

As families spend extended time at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus, animal shelters have had to cancel public adoption events for the same reason. Because of that, shelters in the area are asking pet lovers for a little help.

Several rescue animals could use a reprieve, a little time out from the shelter, and maybe you have a little extra time or space. Fostering a pet may be the ideal stress reliever. Reach out to a local shelter to see how you can help by fostering.