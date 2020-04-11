Got a lap to spare or hand to lend? Area animal shelters could use your help

MILWAUKEE — Have you been exploring the idea of owning a pet? Right now just might be the best time.
As families spend extended time at home to reduce the spread of coronavirus, animal shelters have had to cancel public adoption events for the same reason. Because of that, shelters in the area are asking pet lovers for a little help.
Several rescue animals could use a reprieve, a little time out from the shelter, and maybe you have a little extra time or space. Fostering a pet may be the ideal stress reliever. Reach out to a local shelter to see how you can help by fostering.
The Better Business Bureau has some tips:
- Consider your time. Be ready to devote 30-60 minutes a day to pet care, walks, etc. Think about the best way to involve the whole family for daily care from feeding, to walking, to playing and keeping an eye on the pet. If you are working from home, can you make a plan to keep your fostered guest entertained while on a conference video or audio call?
- Consider your space. Many breeds, larger ones especially, need a lot of room to run and play. Do you have a yard or a nearby park where your new pup can get lots of exercise?
- Consider your family. If you have young children at home, a puppy may be a handful. A grown dog with a calm temperament might be a better choice.
- Consider other pet family members. Are your other pets willing to bring in another member to the pack? Carefully think about temperament and if there are enough places in the home for them to be apart when necessary.
Should you decide the foster pet is a great fit and should permanently be a part of your family, check out these tips from the ASPCA, a BBB Accredited Charity, on adoption.
