‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint is going to be a dad

Posted 10:45 am, April 11, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Rupert Grint attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on November 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

LONDON — The actor who portrayed an English “pureblood” wizard from the “Harry Potter” film series will be continuing his own bloodlines as he is about to become a father.

Rupert Grint, who portrayed the red-haired character of Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, announcing he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend, Georgia Groome, the actor confirming to “E!” News.

Photos of the two shopping in London emerging with Groome unmistakably looking ready to expect a baby.

Groome, also an actor is best known for her breakout role in “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.”

The couple has reportedly been dating for about a decade, keeping their romance out of the public view.

Neither a due date nor possible names for the child are known.

