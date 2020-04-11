Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
‘Lemonade Light Up’ hopes to bring joy, optimism to Milwaukee

Posted 8:47 am, April 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:03AM, April 11, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The "Lemonade Light Up" is on its second day. Many local businesses are lighting up their buildings in yellow -- the color of joy and optimism. And of course -- lemonade.

You've heard the expression: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's where the idea came from -- making the best of what we've got.

Places across the area -- like Fiserv Forum and Miler Park -- were lit yellow. Friday was the first of three nights planned for the Lemonade Light Up. Other sites like the Milwaukee Art Museum, Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Summerfest grounds also participated.

