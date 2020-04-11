‘Lemonade Light Up’ hopes to bring joy, optimism to Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The "Lemonade Light Up" is on its second day. Many local businesses are lighting up their buildings in yellow -- the color of joy and optimism. And of course -- lemonade.

You've heard the expression: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's where the idea came from -- making the best of what we've got.

Places across the area -- like Fiserv Forum and Miler Park -- were lit yellow. Friday was the first of three nights planned for the Lemonade Light Up. Other sites like the Milwaukee Art Museum, Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Summerfest grounds also participated.