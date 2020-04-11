MPD seeks help finding critically missing 22-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Brittany McGill. Police say she is critically missing.

She was last seen at 1 a.m. on Friday, April 10 in the area of Leon Terrace and Hoyt Place which is near the intersection of Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue.

McGill was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, black pants with a Ferragamo belt and gold buckle and black-and-white shoes. She is described as an African-American female with braided hair, 5’8″ tall and around 150 pounds.

She was seen getting into a white Saturn Vue SUV with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.