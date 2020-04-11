Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Police need help finding suspect wanted in burglary near 13th & Lincoln

Police need help finding suspect wanted in burglary near 13th & Lincoln

Posted 10:22 am, April 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:29AM, April 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Have you seen this man? Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a subject wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, March 27, at approximately 1:55 p.m. near S. 13th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 25 and 30-years-old, 5’7”, 165 pounds, thin build and had facial hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue/silver design on the front, black sweatpants and black shoes. He said he was armed with a weapon.​

The suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded property. The suspect obtained property from the business and fled the location.​

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.​

