Universal parks in Orlando, Hollywood to remain closed until at least June

ORLANDO — A major entertainment theme park company has made it official, keeping its doors shuttered into late spring because of the coronavirus.

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood said the parks will remain closed until at least June. The announcement comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people indoors to prevent the spread of the virus.

The closure includes Universal theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations.

Universal Orlando resort hotels also temporarily suspended operations through this time period. Guests who have already purchased tickets can use them through December 18.

Annual and season pass holders who paid in full will have their passes extended by the number of days the theme park is closed.