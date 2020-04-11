Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
With Milwaukee’s canceled, frontline worker runs 1st marathon on self-charted course in West Allis

Posted 7:17 pm, April 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:18PM, April 11, 2020

WEST ALLIS — While many runners were out Saturday, April 10, one of them had a special story.

Erica Carpenter is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — she works at Froedtert — and planned to run her first marathon Saturday.

With the Milwaukee Marathon canceled, she made her own course — completing a marathon, though it went a little different than she had planned.

Her husband, neighbors and some people who she didn’t even know wanted to cheer her on. Her husband said it was exactly what she needed — to feel the support and know she wasn’t alone — as she crossed the finish line.

She completed the run on her own West Allis course — repeating the same four-mile loop until she hit 26.2 miles.

