Yelich sends message to former high school’s baseball team in midst of pandemic: ‘You should all be proud’

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cracks of bats and snaps of gloves are familiar sounds of spring. In 2020, though, the coronavirus pandemic has left baseball diamonds and stadiums empty across the country.

While the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of Major League Baseball wait and hope to begin their season, collegiate and high school players wait and hope, too. For seniors on those teams, the prospect of a canceled season presents a sour end to a long-awaited memory.

To ease the pain, Brewers star Christian Yelich put fingers to keys — scribing an email to the senior players at his former high school — Westlake High School in California.

In the note, shared on Twitter by Wally Barnett — head coach of the varsity team — Yelich offered comfort to those who may have played their last game of organized ball.

Got this email today from the best player in baseball, to forward to our seniors

Yelich isn’t the only member of the Brewers to spread goodwill during the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic. Teammates, including Ryan Braun, are sharing the good that is still taking place through a partnership with ShareLemonade.com. The organization also lit Miller Park yellow as part of the partnership, hoping to spread positivity and optimism.