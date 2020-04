× 14-year-old boy hurt when shots fired between groups near 27th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy was wounded Sunday, April 12 when Milwaukee police said shots were fired between two groups.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 27th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.