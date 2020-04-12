Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Posted 10:02 pm, April 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:12PM, April 12, 2020
GRAFTON — Ozaukee County Rotary volunteers delivered Easter meals to 68 residents Sunday, April 12.

Fifteen drivers and 15 volunteers making porch deliveries spent their afternoon dropping off food to those in need.

Organizers noted an Easter Sunday like no other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotary officials said hand-sewn face masks were donated and Silk Screen Specialists of Grafton donated embroidered logos. The meals were provided at no cost by NewPort Shores via a special rotary coronavirus district grant.

Officials noted plans to replicate this “several more times during this quarantine time as funding allows.”

