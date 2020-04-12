Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Police: Milwaukee woman stabbed during argument near Teutonia and Congress

Posted 1:28 pm, April 12, 2020, by

Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 30, was stabbed during an argument Saturday evening, April 11 near Teutonia Avenue and Congress Street.

It happened just before 8 p.m.

Poilce said an argument escalated, and the victim was stabbed. She was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are seeking the attacker.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

